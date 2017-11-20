Jacaranda lawn display impresses

GOOD JOB: Bella, Alexis and Hannah Pace with their Jacaranda garden display in Grafton.

GOOD JOB: Bella, Alexis and Hannah Pace with their Jacaranda garden display in Grafton. Adam Hourigan

WEEKS before the start of the Jacaranda Festival, Kristy Pace's children had a request: they wanted to get involved and decorate their yard in the spirit of the festival.

So what was a mum to do?

"It was mostly the kids that wanted to do it, I have no idea why really," Ms Pace said.

"They just wanted to decorate the garden, so I figured why not."

Incorporating some Halloween inspired ideas in their lawn display, Ms Pace said she was pleased with the results.

"It took about a week by the time it was finished," she said.

"The hard work has paid off, we've had a lot of people comment on it and take photos, so that's good.

"The kids enjoy the festival, they like dressing up and going into town, it's good for them."

Ms Pace said she hoped to see more people get involved next year.

"It would be nice to see more houses get involved and decorated," she said.

"I haven't really seen any other houses yet but maybe next year there will be more. It would be good to see."