Jacaranda Park gets the ribbon cutting treatment

IN A celebration fitting of the park’s popularity, children of all ages flocked to Jacaranda Park’s official opening ceremony yesterday afternoon.

While the free cake and ice cream may have had a part to play in the throngs of youth who excitedly packed into the park of the opening, Jacaranda Park has received rave reviews for the variety and accessibility of its of play equipment since it was opened to the public in December.

Playground equipment provider Proludic supplied the park with its state-of-the-art design and landscape, and play and sports consultant Ben Norman said he was thrilled to see how popular the park was.

“We worked closely with Clarence Valley Council on the design of the park and to implement a focus of inclusivity,” he said.

“A lot of what we do is create parks and equipment that are inclusive and provide play spaces to all regardless of ages and ability.

“It’s not often we get to work on a scale like this so to have this opportunity was exciting.”

For Clarence Valley deputy mayor Jason Kingsley, the opening of the park was a special occasion, and marked the culmination of years of work to make Jacaranda Park an all-abilities regional playground of the area.

Mr Kingsley headed the working group to create a playground that could be accessible for all children, and said he was excited to see the park open and children having fun.

Mr Kingsley said parents would no longer be forced to watch their kids miss out on playing with their friends just because a park wasn’t accessible for children with disabilities.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the $1.2 million playground was jointly funded by Clarence Valley Council and the NSW Government through their Stronger Country Communities Fund and was another example of what could be achieved when local and state government worked together.

“The Stronger Country Communities Fund is all about bringing the community together, and that’s what we’ve done with this regional park,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“With high quality play equipment and it’s accessibility for all it’s a great facility and people will travel from across the Clarence Valley to come here.”

The playground was been designed using the latest inclusive play space guidelines Everyone Can Play in NSW and will provide all abilities access, with both the pirate ship and ‘spinners’ being wheelchair accessible.