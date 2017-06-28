Jacaranda passion runs in the family for Jess

Jess Miller is one of the 2017 Jacaranda Queen Candidates, sponsored by Ford and Dougherty Real Estate.

JESS Miller's love of Jacaranda began with her mum.

The middle child of five girls, Jess said her mum always loved getting involved in the Jacaranda Thursday markets and that love spread to her children.

The former Junior Jacaranda candidate said she really wanted to get involved again.

"With my mum having five daughters, she always wanted us to get involved community wise," she said.

"I think it was from 2008 (when I ran for Junior Jacaranda Queen) and meeting all those girls and becoming friends with them, I thought it would be a good opportunity for me."

With eight girls running for Jacaranda Queen, Jess said this will be a great opportunity to make friends.

"I'm great friends with a few of them and there are girls that I don't know that I'm really excited to meet and get to know," she said.

One of her goals this year with her quest for Jacaranda Queen is to get better at public speaking.

"I am quite confident in myself, however I would like to get my name out there and (have people say) 'that's Jess, she's confident in herself'," she said.

"I'm just excited to start this journey and get it under way and see what Jacaranda can offer me in 2017," she said.

Jess has two fundraisers in the works with her sponsors Ford and Dougherty Real Estate.