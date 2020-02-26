Jacaranda president to tackle new role in community

AFTER two years leading Grafton’s favourite floral ­festival, Jeff Smith has ­announced he will be stepping back from the committee to tackle a different role in the community.

The former Jacaranda ­Festival president told those at the festival committee’s annual general meeting on Tuesday night that he would be trading in his seat on the committee for one on Clarence Valley Council.

He said he would run for council in the September ­elections, with a focus on ­representing the festival he loved and had been involved in for the better part of a decade.

“I’m going to be running as a candidate for council because dealing with council, it’s a frustrating exercise,” Mr Smith said.

“This festival produces $2 million worth of economic benefit. For that council gets out of it pretty lightly with a $12,000 cash grant and $12,000 in kind.

“I’d like to see council stump up some more, and with some more money we can do some great stuff.”

Mr Smith said he would still be part of the festival by assisting in any way he could.

