Jacaranda Queen candidates Dana McKew, Hayley Hedges, Zahli Stevens, Ashleigh Sampson, Ashton Blackadder and Holly Hastings ready to tee off.
Jacaranda Queen golf day fundraiser a hole in one

30th Sep 2019 1:00 AM

JACARANDA Queen candidates mixed purple with greens at Grafton District Golf Club on Sunday to put the fun back into fundraising.

And thanks to their guest appearance on the day, organisers have already declared the event a hole in one.

"We weren't expecting such a big turnout but this year we've had a record number of teams, which is great,” festival treasurer Peg James said.

"I think we have 19 teams, which is incredible.

"I certainly think there are more people buzzing about this year's festival.”

Although the festival itself is still a few weeks away, festival manager Mark Blackadder said tickets were already selling for many of the main events.

"Seats are available for pre-purchase to the crowning plus many other events are happening around the Valley,” he said.

"The afternoon tea is always a popular event so it's best to get in quick before it sells out.”

The festival program is now available online, while print copies are expected to arrive in the coming days.

If you would like to purchase tickets to any of the events, visit www.jacarandafestival.com/tickets.

