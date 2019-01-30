Jacaranda queens return home

SURROUNDED BY ROYALTY: Grafton head librarian Katrina Shillam and jacaranda festival president Jeff Smith admire the Jacaranda queens of the past.

JACARANDA queens of the past will return to their home at I Scream next week after a stint on display at Grafton library.

The queens have been on display at the library for the past 3 weeks, visitors have loved the collection but Jacaranda festival president Jeff Smith said his customers are missing seeing them in his store.

Two years ago Mr Smith had the idea to collect photos of Jacaranda queens from the past 75 years.

The process took nine months and a lot of patience, but Mr Smith said locals love seeing the photos of their mothers, grandmothers, or even old school teachers.

"We had all these photos but they were scattered, they've never been collected in one place,” he said.

"There were a couple of times I was ready to chuck it all in, but people are absolutely loving it.”

" It's a nice little slice of the good old times.”

HONOURED: 2018 Jacaranda Queen Bronte Cameron stands in front of the illuminated trees in Market Square after the crowning. Adam Hourigan

The collection is a testament to the quirky tradition, one Mr Smith hopes will live on for many years.

"It's something Grafton can be proud of, there was a time it was a bit cringe, but in the last few years Grafton has really embraced it again,” he said.

"In the last few years we got a lot of international visitors and they go nuts over the whole royal party thing.”

Nominations for this year's Jacaranda Queen open on February 12.