Queens, crowns and crime: The stories that made Jacaranda
From dolls on fire to purple power saving the day, we take a look back at some of the biggest and most-popular subscriber-only stories from the 2019 Jacaranda Festival.
Festival gets a revamp
For 2019 it was all about tweaking the tradition and adding the new. This included the launch of the Meet, Greet and Eat event and a temporary relax of the alcohol-free status of Market Square.
But perhaps the highlight of the year was getting an exclusive preview of the new Clocktower crown fully decked out in bling:
Jacaranda Jill gets hot under the skirt
In 2019 organisers boldly decided to erect a giant Kewpie doll in Market Square. Unfortunately, Jacaranda Jill fell in with a bad crowd during the Telstra and Blanchards RiverLIGHT event. The result left her showing off more leg than intended with Coffs/Clarence Police finding her in possession of drug paraphernalia. Fortunately, no charges were laid on the giant doll and the community were there to show their support by offering to make her a new dress.
Documentary captures cowards in the wild
While Jacaranda Thursday was in full swing, so too was one teenage girl on another girl . Would-be documentary filmmakers successfully captured this cowardly behaviour in a Grafton carpark without interfering.
The video makes for pretty grim viewing.
It's not Jacaranda without cute babies
Just like New Year's Eve, Grafton celebrates its first baby born after the Jacaranda Queen crowning. At 11.41pm, Teegan Daniels welcomed her daughter Taylah to the world.
Meanwhile, other proud parents were out to prove their baby was the cutest with the annual Beautiful Baby Competition.
If you're not in at least one our galleries, were you even there?
Every year our photographers are out in full force to capture every single moment of the Jacaranda Festival. We lost count how many photos we took, uploaded and sent out to subscribers last year, but it's definitely over 1,000!
Speaking of Jacaranda Queens...
Our DEX reporters have this special moment down to a fine art. This year Ashton Blackadder was crowned 2019 Jacaranda Queen with every second captured by our dedicated team.
Purple power saves stranded tourists
It just goes to show how amazing our teachers can be during times of crisis. When a busload of Japanese tourists were stranded in the McDonald's car park after making a mistake with their motel booking, staff from Grafton Public School sprung into action.