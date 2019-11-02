Menu
PURPLE PRIDE: Celia Sullohern defended her title in the 10km Jacaranda Fun Run back in 2017.
Jacaranda River Run set to make a splash

Mitchell Keenan
2nd Nov 2019 10:00 AM
RUNNING: The annual Cafe 1851 and Professional Reliable Services River Run takes place on the final day of the Jacaranda Festival tomorrow and is set to have a colourful finish to round off the festivities.

Offering a 2.4km, 5km and 10km runs, the event caters to runners or walkers of all abilities and will cover some of the most scenic streets lined with Jacaranda trees while the longer distances will include a trip over the iconic Grafton Bridge.

For the adventurous runners, the Junior Jacaranda Queen's Party will be waiting at Memorial Park to shower runners in a magical display of purple for the optional colour run.

Last year a huge number of runners entered and the event is expected to see another big field for the annual fun run during the iconic festival.

Jacaranda River Fun Run registration fees also include a goodie bag and free barbecue breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Grafton.

The Jacaranda River Fun Run will commence at 7am tomorrow at Memorial Park with bib collection from 6am. Registrations can be completed online at jacarandafestival.com.

Registration costs for the event are:

10km $30 or under-16 $25

5km $25 or under-16 $20

2.4km $15 or under-16 $10 (under-10 free)

