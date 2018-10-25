Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Flowers By Bonnie's flower crowns
News

Jacaranda Season the crowning jewel in Clarence Valley

ebony stansfield
by
25th Oct 2018 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH Jacaranda just around the corner, and it's all about purple in Bonnie McGowan's flower shop at the moment.

Last year the Jacaranda festival invited Bonnie and her shop Flowers by Bonnie to create flower crowns to be used for the official crowning to bring back some of the tradition.

Near the early days of the Jacaranda Festival the committee used fresh Jacaranda blossoms at the official crowning.

"They thought it would be really lovely to bring that back in," she said.

Ms McGowan said it was a huge success and they were looking forward to coming again this year.

"It looked so beautiful when everyone was wearing the flowers."

This year Bonnie will also create crowns with artificial blooms for people who are travelling and want to take something special home from the festival and "really feel like a princess or queen," she said.

The artificial blooms will also help them keep up with the high demand of the flower crowns.

"We were so busy last year," she said.

The flower crowns are created from an array of purple flowers including lilacs and roses, however the actual jacaranda blooms are too fragile to use.

"We use some really beautiful flowers, all in purple," she said.

Related Items

flower crown flowers by bonnie jacarada festival 2018 jacaranda festival
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Police searching for break-in suspect

    Clarence Police searching for break-in suspect

    Crime GALLERY: Do you recognise this man? If so, police would like to hear from you

    • 25th Oct 2018 11:40 AM
    Drought reform slashes red tape for farmers

    Drought reform slashes red tape for farmers

    News FARMERS across NSW regional communities will be able to upgrade.

    Local Partners