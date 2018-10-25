Jacaranda Season the crowning jewel in Clarence Valley

WITH Jacaranda just around the corner, and it's all about purple in Bonnie McGowan's flower shop at the moment.

Last year the Jacaranda festival invited Bonnie and her shop Flowers by Bonnie to create flower crowns to be used for the official crowning to bring back some of the tradition.

Near the early days of the Jacaranda Festival the committee used fresh Jacaranda blossoms at the official crowning.

"They thought it would be really lovely to bring that back in," she said.

Ms McGowan said it was a huge success and they were looking forward to coming again this year.

"It looked so beautiful when everyone was wearing the flowers."

This year Bonnie will also create crowns with artificial blooms for people who are travelling and want to take something special home from the festival and "really feel like a princess or queen," she said.

The artificial blooms will also help them keep up with the high demand of the flower crowns.

"We were so busy last year," she said.

The flower crowns are created from an array of purple flowers including lilacs and roses, however the actual jacaranda blooms are too fragile to use.

"We use some really beautiful flowers, all in purple," she said.