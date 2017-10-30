Jacaranda spells excitement at club

SHOWDOWN ON CRANWORTH: The Jacarandas are in full bloom which can only mean one thing, a hot field of contenders are ready for the jacaranda Maiden Series which kicks off at Grafton tonight.

Matthew Elkerton

JACARANDA in Grafton means several things but at Grafton Greyhound Racing Club it means just two.

The first is heats of the George's Tree Services Jacaranda Maiden and the second is the influx of motorhomes as the GGRC hosts the Clarence Valley Ramblers and over 250 enthusiastic nomads.

Every year the Ramblers make the club their home base as they welcome visitors from throughout the land to Grafton for week full of all of the fun and festivities the Jacaranda celebrations provide.

For greyhound racing enthusiasts it is the annual running of the George's Tree Services Jacaranda Maiden which takes centre stage.

If weight of numbers plays any part, it should be local trainer Stephen Keep who figures prominently, with no fewer than eight of the 32 entrants from the Warragai Creek kennel.

Heat 1 looks to be a nice race for the Evelyn Harris- trained Nearly Blue if it can bring its Casino form to the Grafton circuit, and being trained locally should help it to do just that.

Nearly Blue fared well in the recent Pop Northfield heats at Casino after running a close second in a semi-final there.

It then finished third in the final behind the smart Corykodi which has been rumoured to have been the subject of some substantial offers for purchase.

Nearly Blue has at times been a little tardy to leave the boxes but there is no doubting its ability, so with just a little luck early it should prove the runner the others have to watch out for.

The second heat looks a tough affair with up to five or six live chances.

Perhaps the greyhound to beat is the Des Winters- trained Goldman Valley, which has been allotted a box 7 draw.

Goldman Valley ran a handy 23.63 at Casino in a performance trial prior to a good fourth behind Jonesy in a heat of the Pop Northfield, and he was beaten just under six lengths after overcoming trouble in the run.

Tonight off box 7 he will get his chance but this is a tough heat with numerous chances engaged.

The leading contenders in heat three look to be Jedi Rumble for Stephen Keep which is dropping back in distance but it did trial well at Lismore back in August in a time which gives it a show here for a repeat.

Apache Valley for Des Winters will find this easier than recent assignments, while Kingsbrae Biddy and even So Scandalous will have their admirers.

For the record it is Apache Valley which narrowly gets the nod.

While the fourth and final heat is the one which appears to have the most depth in potential.

The winner could well come from the outside brigade.

In box 6 is the Evelyn Harris-trained Good To Know, which is a litter mate to Nearly Blue.

He performed well in a performance trial last week, running a handy 23.34 seconds and if he can repeat that time it will take a good effort from his opposition to take him down.

Certainly Lucille Rumble and Black Tapper have the ability to do it for trainer Stephen Keep but they will need to bring their Lismore performance trial form to Grafton if they are to topple Good To Know.

For those looking for a best bet on the program they will have to wait for the final race on the program where the Ken Staines- trained Banquet Dynasty is to start at "Winx”-type odds butit does look to be a 'put in and take out' affair.