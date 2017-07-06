Jacaranda to burst her 'Rachael bubble'

REACHING OUT: Rachael Noakes is running for Jacaranda Queen to help her get out of her comfort zone and meet more people in the community.

TODAY is Rachael Noakes' first day at the races for Westlawn Finance Prelude Day, and it just happens to be as part of her quest for Jacaranda Queen.

"I'm really looking forward to ... being able to represent the Jacaranda Festival and my sponsor Westlawn Finance at the cup day,” she said.

"It's my first race day event, I've never been to any race day in Grafton, and just to be able to be involved in a race day is exciting... it's a special thing.”

Running for Jacaranda Queen is all about getting out of the "Rachael bubble” according to the candidate.

"I haven't really gotten out into the community myself, so really, that's the big thing (for me),” she said.

Having been a contestant on The Voice earlier this year, Ms Noakes is excited for her next opportunity to get herself out there.

"This year has been all about jumping out of my comfort zone,” she said.

"I'm excited about going to each of the events with the other candidates, it's going to be really fun.

"I think the main thing is that with this whole experience, I just really want to make connections with people I wouldn't usually make connections with, if there is anyone out there who wants to meet me, just come and say hello.”

Along with meeting people in the community, Ms Noakes is excited to make friends with her fellow candidates.

"I know most of them from just being around town, but I don't know them personally,” she said.

"So it's really nice to actually (form) a personal relationship with them.”

Ms Noakes has organised a a High Tea at Aromas Coffee Lounge in South Grafton on August 12 as part of her fundraising for the festival.