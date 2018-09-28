Jacaranda's fringe festival set to rock and roll

Sunshine Coast four piece band Fight Ibis are headlining this year's JACAROK at the Grafton Racecourse on October 20.

ONCE legendary throughout the '80s and '90s, JACAROK is making a comeback.

In two short years, it has evolved back into the biggest, most diverse array of live entertainment in and around the Clarence Valley, bringing some of Australia's most popular, nationally and internationally recognised touring bands to our backyard.

Held on the great green expanse that is the Grafton Racecourse, bands with solid radio support, enormous online followings and pure world-class talent will all descend on the custom-built stages on Saturday, October 20.

While trumpeting some big names like Triple J Unearthed winners Fight Ibis, JACAROK also support local musicians, visual artists, DJs and performers to make it one of the most eclectic festivals on the Clarence Valley calendar.

With its aim of providing inspiration for youth and breathing life back into our live band scene, the culture of Clarence Valley creative arts will be on fire during JACAROK, according to its organiser Luke Gough.

Gough, who is also a member of one of the 10 billing acts The Violent Sun and a popular guitar teacher, said the history of the iconic event had a proven track record of inspiring our youth.

"That was me not so long ago, so I know providing a platform like JACAROK helps us create and evolve as an artistic community. Our aim is to bring it back to the level we were once so proud of.”

He said things were going "stronger than ever”, especially due to "the loving support of their sponsors and supporters”.

Mr Gough said thanks to them they were able to run the all-ages event with the quality of a metropolitan festival, but with low-cost entry.

"This makes it more accessible for young people and families who want to have fun in a secure environment.”

He said everyone can show your support by inviting friends to the event and sharing it on Facebook.

"This year is going to be an epic display of rock, blues, metal, and funk, as well as DJs and rising stars on the side stage. Something for everyone. We are definitely back.”

Who's playing:

Fight Ibis

A neoteric four-piece garage groove group is filled with mellow gold tinged jazz, inspired hints of psyche funk and alt rock known as Fight Ibis.

The 2017 Triple J Unearthed winners hailing from the Sunshine Coast have been dominating the touring scene and JACAROK are stoked to have them on board.

The outfit will bring a wild yet interesting and lively night full of dancing, soul thrashing and hair tossing, all brought on by a unique high energy styled performance.

You won't know if it's the fluorescent fuzzy stoner grooves infiltrated your mind, or if it's the swing of the warm jizzy jazz funk that takes a hold of your standing feet, lifting you off like a pollen hurricane into a fiery festival of sound.

The Royal Artillery

The Royal Artillery.

The Royal Artillery are a heavy rocking blues band with well executed technique and style. Lead guitarist Zed Charles founded and fronts the band, with Brenton Page and Andrew Yeldham on bass and drums (ex Vayer). The high-energy trio bring a big sound to the table with deeply authentic blues guitar bolstered by heavy grooves reminiscent of 90's riff rock. TRA thrive on live performance and can match any rock band in the country.

With an exciting sound and stimulating live show, The Royal Artillery have cemented themselves as a headline act in Brisbane's rock scene and are forging a path nationally with national radio play and a start on the Festival circuit (Agnes Blues and Roots, Devil's Kitchen, Mojo Burning Festival). T.R.A also shares the stage with acts such as Dallas Frasca, The Fumes, Money for Rope and King of the North regularly.

Beast Machine

Beast Machine. HappyRD

Meet the international touring punk metal explosion from Ballina.

A duo straight from the depths of hell... a fast, intricate, explosive, powerful and with great depth of meaning. North Coast's Beast Machine are masters of thrash metal crossover featuring the world class beats of Josh Paish on drums and Reg 'McShredpants' on guitar/lead vocal. They cite The Dillenger Escape Plan, Slayer, Faith No More as influences. Enjoy at your own risk.

The Moonshiners

The Moonshiners.

Expect an energetic and festive performance by the dynamic folk rock band from Yamba - The Moonshiners.

Guitarist extraordinaire and Canadian Ryan Enns delivers a bag full of songs about whiskey; Dane Byrne, a dedicated punk rocker from the Goldy with a penchant for punchy bass lines and vegetarian food; and Huw Elias, a Melbourne musician who took a wrong turn off the Pacific Highway and has since turned surf-nuts.

The Moonshiners are regulars on the Clarence circuit with their highly entertaining mix of stage banter and songs about life in the Northern Rivers.

Serene

Offering a post-hardcore vibe infused with catchy melodies and brutal breakdowns, Serene blend beautifully constructed orchestral ambience with metal catharsis, creating an exciting yet dramatic sound that sets the Brisbane band apart.

Consisting of vocalists Dan Turnock and Daniel Jury, guitarist Jarred Vickers, bassist Tom McKellar and drummer Jimmy Payne, the super-tight five-piece puts its massive energy into crafting a sound that's dense without losing substance. This enables the band to convey their ideas and stories into their songs that drive home a message.

Having released their first EP "Found My Way” in 2014, the band has gone onto to release two more singles "Choke” in 2015 and "Tempus Finis” in 2016.

With the new EP "Tempus" out now, Serene are set to show the world who they are in the next chapter in the relatively new band's life.

Enjoy this polished metal outfit with clean soaring vocals and a huge online following live at JACAROK.

Sonny James

One half of the awesome Deadweight Express, Sonny James is Sonny Ingledew's solo show.

There are no smoke and mirrors here, just one man, his guitar and some dirty electrified blues. Sonny's raw sound is sure to get the beers flowing and feet stomping.

Violent Sun

Violent Sun.

This hard-hitting Clarence Valley outfit features members from various local acts including: G.O.T.E. I Sleep At Dawn, Lowbrow and Mid North Collaboration.

The band deliver a dangerous fusion of rap and metal with plenty of melody and hook lines that roll through an energetic performance.

Armed to the teeth with rapping vocals, heavy pumping riffs of doom and a percussion brigade, Violent Sun breathes new life in live music.

Inspired by Rage Against The Machine, Pantera, Korn and Sepultura, you won't have to listen out too hard to hear Violent Sun rising.

Dan and Georgia

The locally-raised folk duo of Georgia Cummins and Daneil Wall bring some contrasting sweet vocals along with some amazing guitar skills to the JACAROK stage. Enjoy the talented cousins delivery of a range of acoustic interpretations and originals.

Jatz-Cracker

Carving out some blues originals from the Moody Hughes and featuring former students and Craig Tisdell from Buckleys Music comes the eclectic Jatz-Cracker. Enjoy this team of talent served up on a platter.

Death by Carrot

Death by Carrot.

This Brisbane band describes its music as stoner riffs descended from the Black Sabbath meets Pink Floyd branch of the rock 'n' roll tree.

They rove in their trusty Transit Gina performing original rock songs and will join the line-up at JACAROK 2018. Bring a friend.

JACAROK is set for Saturday, October 20 at the Grafton Racecourses. The all-ages event kicks off at 2pm. Entry 18yrs+ $12, U/18 $10, family $20. Bring your ID. Food and drinks catered by Clarence River Jockey Club. There WILL be alcohol served served responsibly to proof of age who are wearing wrist bands in a contained secure environment.

