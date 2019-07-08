Jacaranda festival breaks new record

Caringa staff and clients join Jacaranda Committee members to celebrate the NDIS provider's sponsorship of this year's Jacaranda Ball. Tickets sold out in record time so an annex event has been added to evening.

Caringa staff and clients join Jacaranda Committee members to celebrate the NDIS provider's sponsorship of this year's Jacaranda Ball. Tickets sold out in record time so an annex event has been added to evening. Simon Hughes

A KEY event in the Grafton Jacaranda Festival program has sold out in record time but organisers have come up with a plan to cater for those who missed out.

The Caringa Ball, which is set for Friday, October 25, sold more than 400 tickets since it was announced at the beginning of June.

Festival Manager Mark Blackadder said the reaction had been so overwhelming that the committee decided to create another option for the event.

"We've been inundated with inquiries for tickets but have had to turn people away due to the incredible response," Mr Blackadder said.

"This is the first time the ball has been sold out so quickly. Even the new outdoor venue (Market Square) wasn't big enough."

Keen to curb any disappointment the committee has come up with a annex event on the evening which will be called the Caringa Garden Party.

A further 180 seats will be made available for this event which will be held outside the main marquee and will include a gourmet grazing table and desserts from I Scream. Garden Party ticketholders will also have access to the Volkers Bar and the excellent line-up of live entertainment. "A huge dance floor will extend across both function areas," Mr Blackadder.

Sponsor Caringa's Chief Executive Officer Rachel Choy said she was thrilled the take up to attend the event had been so strong.

"The Caringa Ball and Garden Party is all about community spirit and reinvigoration so to have so many people wanting to attend shows an incredible amount of support for what we stand for," Ms Choy said.

"I'm hoping the additional seats will provide an option for those who have missed out on initial tickets to come along and have fun and join in the spirit of the evening."

Live entertainment will include Saije, a multi-instrumental folk duo whose soulful harmonies, dynamic guitar-lines and percussive breakdowns will provide music during dinner, while Grafton's own favourites The Ninth Chapter will ply their trademark heavy groove with thumping horns to provide the perfect soundtrack for dancing into the evening.

Tickets to the Caringa Garden Party are $65 and can be purchased from the Jacaranda Festival website. The dress code is formal.