Jacaranda's new sponsor comes to the party

Caringa staff and clients join Jacaranda Committee members to celebrate the NDIS provider's sponsorship of this year's Jacaranda Ball. Simon Hughes

NATIONAL Disability Insurance Scheme provider Caringa will be the major sponsor for the 2019 Grafton Jacaranda Festival Ball.

The "Caringa Ball” will take place on Friday, October 25 and the sponsorship isn't the only big change on the menu.

This year the ball will be held under the stars and the mauve canopy of the Market Square jacaranda trees, right in the heart of the city.

The menu will have the celebrity factor with 2013 MasterChef finalist Rishi Desai along with owner and chef of Vines at 139 Erin Brown featuring an international twist on popular dishes from across the world.

Live entertainment will include folk duo Saije, voted Young Artist of the Year by Folk Alliance Australia and Grafton's own festival circuit favourites the funk groove kings, The Ninth Chapter.

Festival director Mark Blackadder said the sponsorship has enabled the ball to raise the bar in terms of its overall quality and delivery including the menu and entertainment line-up.

"We're thrilled to have Caringa on board as the sponsor for the opening of the festival which this year will be appropriately set amongst the Jacaranda trees,” Mr Blackadder said.

"Their support has really allowed us to step it up with MasterChef Rishi to oversee the catering and a musical line-up that will really get people dancing.

"We rely on the sponsorship of fantastic local organisations like Caringa to make the festival world class and ensure it remains a must-attend event for locals and visitors alike.”

Caringa chief executive officer Rachel Choy said the two organisations' philosophies of community spirit and re-invigoration meant the sponsorship was a perfect fit.

"Caringa is all about supporting people to experience a complete life and to ensure they are visible and included in community,” Ms Choy said.

"The Jacaranda Festival has brought the people of Grafton and the Clarence Valley together for many years and conveys the same message of acceptance and belonging.

"Caringa has been in continuous operation in the local community for almost 70 years and we could not have done this without support from the community.

"We are very proud to be able to assist such a worthwhile event and this is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us.”

Celebrity chef Rishi Desai appeared on season five of the popular cooking show making it to the top four. He continues his love affair with food through his cookbook, Modern Indian, and a television series, Stay Home Chef, airing on TLC India.

Saije, a multi-instrumental folk duo who tour the world sharing their soulful harmonies and blend of guitar and percussion, will be the perfect accompaniment while guests dine under the stars.

The final course will be served up by none other than Clarence-born funk outfit The Ninth Chapter.

They will ply their trademark grooves and thumping horns to entice ballgoers out of their seats and onto the dance floor.

Tickets to the Caringa Ball are $100 each and will be available from jacarandafestival.com Dress code is formal.