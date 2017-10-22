Jacarok 2017 brings the house down

WHILE the rain may have kept some punters at home, it didn't dampen the spirits of the music fans who rocked out to this year's jam-packed Jacarok.

Event organiser and Headpound bassist and front man Luke Gough said he was thrilled with how the gig went, which featured ten bands in an epic line-up of local and inter-state talent.

"It was really great, better than expected with the rain and everything," he said.

"We still had a great turn-out and we had no dramas, everything worked out really well. Everyone had smiles on their faces and they were going to tell their friends how good it was, so I was absolutely stoked with how it went.

"All the bands that played really loved it, and they were all saying how they want to come back again, so I've got no complaints at all."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Gough said after the success of the recent Jacarok revival, he was confident it will continue to grow into the future.

"We've got the support of the entire community who just wants to see it on and I think it's something we need and everyone is really passionate about it," he said.

"There's not too many things like Jacarok around and we definitely need it. The whole rock scene has been dead but people were thriving off it on Saturday night. The kids were dancing and the adults were having fun, it was just incredible."

Mr Gough said he wanted to thank everyone who made this year's Jacarok possible, including the Clarence River Jockey Club, 104.7FM, Cafe 117 and Cafe 185 and The Daily Examiner as well as all the bands who made the show possible.