24°
News

Jacarok 2017 brings the house down

BELTING IT OUT: Lismore band Cafe Enema perform at Jacarok on October 21, 2017.
BELTING IT OUT: Lismore band Cafe Enema perform at Jacarok on October 21, 2017. Caitlan Charles
by Jarrard Potter

WHILE the rain may have kept some punters at home, it didn't dampen the spirits of the music fans who rocked out to this year's jam-packed Jacarok.

Event organiser and Headpound bassist and front man Luke Gough said he was thrilled with how the gig went, which featured ten bands in an epic line-up of local and inter-state talent.

"It was really great, better than expected with the rain and everything," he said.

"We still had a great turn-out and we had no dramas, everything worked out really well. Everyone had smiles on their faces and they were going to tell their friends how good it was, so I was absolutely stoked with how it went.

"All the bands that played really loved it, and they were all saying how they want to come back again, so I've got no complaints at all."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Gough said after the success of the recent Jacarok revival, he was confident it will continue to grow into the future.

"We've got the support of the entire community who just wants to see it on and I think it's something we need and everyone is really passionate about it," he said.

"There's not too many things like Jacarok around and we definitely need it. The whole rock scene has been dead but people were thriving off it on Saturday night. The kids were dancing and the adults were having fun, it was just incredible."

Mr Gough said he wanted to thank everyone who made this year's Jacarok possible, including the Clarence River Jockey Club, 104.7FM, Cafe 117 and Cafe 185 and The Daily Examiner as well as all the bands who made the show possible.

Topics:  clarence river jockey club jacarok live music luke gough rock

Grafton Daily Examiner
GALLERY: Jacarok 2017 begins with a bang

GALLERY: Jacarok 2017 begins with a bang

Rock bands and acoustic duos are set to take the stage at the Clarence River Jockey Club for Jacarok.

Twenty years of Hell on Wheels

MOVING ON: Tony Keogh finishes up his last Hell on Wheels after 20 years of riding adventures.

A life-chaning experience comes to an end

Green staff tickled pink

FOUR-MIDABLE: Anthony Sinclair, Claire Johnson and Mark Knott celebrate the Village Green Hotel's nominations in the 2017 AHA NSW awards for excellence.

Village Green scores a whole host of nominaions

Tillman jumping into nationals frame

HOP, SKIP AND JUMP: Erica Tillman has just returned with a gold and silver medal from the NSW All Schools athletics championships.

South High student jumps to gold and bronze at All Schools.

Local Partners