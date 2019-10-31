Jacarok back where it belongs

Brisbane's Red Bee one of the headling acts at this year's Jacarok.

EXCITEMENT is growing as the legendary Jacarok returns to the heart of Grafton's city centre this year, a huge day of live entertainment to be delivered down on the banks of the Clarence River at Memorial Park on one of the biggest stages ever seen in these parts.

Director of The Daily Examiner-sponsored Jacarok, Luke Gough, said the giant stage was coming from Sydney and will be the largest set-up ever attempted in the location.

"I'm not sure who's played on this stage before but there are going to be bands rocking it all day.”

The line-up will be headlined by former Grafton musician Jayden Hebbard's stage act Joe Terror who will be travelling up from Melbourne for the event.

Invited to play by Mr Gough, the fact the event was going to riverside was enough to woo the Melbourne-based frontman back to his home town.

"I thought this gig would be pretty special down on the river so we wanted to be involved,” Hebbard said.

He said there were a lot of new reasons for punters to come along and see what they've been up to down south.

"We have a new line-up, new set list of songs, and new sound going on.

"We will also be releasing our new single (digitally) so I'll be on stage encouraging people to go home and give it a listen.”

MELBOURNE BAND: Joe Terror headlines this year's Jacarok event sponsored by The Daily Examiner. Sean Dwyer

Hebbard said Jacaranda time in Grafton also brings back some great memories.

"I played with one of my first bands at Jacaranda. When I was 15 and it was the Venetian Carnival come to think of it.

"I can't remember what we were called but we were still at school at the time.

"I just played with a few of my high school mates and we did a set of ZZ Top covers or something like that. It was fantastic time I recall.”

"You can't really grow up in Grafton and avoid Jacaranda. I have great memories as a kid always going to festival events with family and friends and generally running amok.

"I'm really excited to come back and be part of something like Jacarok.”

Mr Gough is stoked to be able to have the event "back where it belongs in the centre of town”.

He is looking forward to showcasing the line-up of different music on the bill.

"No two bands will be the same. We've got everything from laid-back folk to soaring rock but there'll be no screaming on stage, just some really awesome strong vocals.”

He was particularly elated that Brisbane band Red Bee was joining the line-up this year.

"These guys are the best rock band in Australia. They've played Soundwave and will drop jaws once they start playing. It's a real coup to have them in Grafton.”

First staged in the 1970s, Jacarok was reborn in 2016 through the passion of a team led by local Mr Gough, a musician and music teacher with the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, some of whom will be appearing on the Youth Stage at Jacarok.

"We have some really amazing students here in the Clarence so here's the chance to check them out at one event.”

Apart from the music there will also be an amazing menu on offer courtesy of 15 gourmet food trucks. Adults can also enjoy the separate bar area where you can also watch the bands.

"It's really a family-friendly day and if you arrive before 2pm it's free to attend.”

Jacarok will be held at the Memorial Park River Stage on Saturday, November 2 in conjunction with the festival's RiverFEAST providing more than 11 big hours of local and diverse music across two stages.

Gates open 11am and music wraps up at 10pm. Entry is free before 2pm.

More info on tickets and band line-up available from www.jacarandafestival.com or Jacarok Facebook page.