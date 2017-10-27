News

Jaca's unlikely link to the Caulfield Cup

2015 Jacaranda Holiday Princess Leah Wallace with Des Harvey, and the Jacaranda Gold Cup.
Clair Morton
by

A DOWN-at-heel jockey walks into a Grafton pawn shop and sets down a nine carat gold trophy on the counter.

It is a little known story that this act more than half a century ago set in motion the beginnings of the Jacaranda Festival gold cup.

Harveys Jewellers owner Des Harvey was just a teenager when the trophy was sold to the Jacaranda Festival committee, but he can recall the negotiations between second-hand dealer Arthur Robinson and his father John.

"(The jockey) had won a cup and just wanted some money for it, so Arthur bought it at scrap metal value," he said.

"It initially had a plastic base and then someone constructed a timber base out of jacaranda wood.

"I am aware Harveys Jewellers gold-filled the original engraving and re-engraved the words 'Jacaranda Cup', thus permanently obliterating the original."

Mr Harvey believed the cup was previously a Melbourne Cup, but after a recent discussion with former local radio host Ron Bell, he changed his mind.

"On research I noticed the Melbourne Cup bowl is more squat and with three handles, whereas the Caulfield Cup is elliptical and with two handles, as is the Jacaranda Cup," Mr Harvey said.

"I have always believed the cup was ex Melbourne, yet the evidence questions my assertion."

Wherever it came from, it always seems to end up back at Harveys Jewellers.

"During celebrations (over the years), successive winners of the cup enjoyed filling it with beer and passing it around the hotel bars, requiring frequent repairs," Mr Harvey said.

"I feel a real connection to it."

Grafton Daily Examiner
