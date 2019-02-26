Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack de Belin of the Dragons during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George-Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jack de Belin of the Dragons during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George-Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

De Belin out for Charity Shield

26th Feb 2019 3:42 PM

CONTROVERSIAL Dragons forward Jack de Belin will not play in the Charity Shield against South Sydney on Saturday and will not travel to Mudgee.

De Belin was excluded from the squad as debate continues to rage as to whether he should be allowed to play or not as he faces sexual assault charges.

The New South Wales Origin representative will not play "in the interest of player welfare" according to a statement released by the Dragons on Tuesday afternoon.

De Belin was not selected for the club's trial win last weekend over the Knights due to a virus.

The 27-year old's fate will be decided on Thursday and the club will be offered $600,000 in compensation if he is stood down.

If de Belin is stood down, as expected, he would remain on full pay until his court case has been finalised, which could take as long as 18 months.

De Belin’s status has attracted serious debate. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images.
De Belin’s status has attracted serious debate. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault and his matter will return to court on April 17.

He has successfully had his bail conditions varied so he does not need to report to police every Monday and Friday. He has also surrendered his passport.

More Stories

charity shield dragons jack de belin nrl rugby league st george illawarra
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

    premium_icon Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

    Council News A solution to Centenary Dr holiday traffic snarls, purchases of waterfront land, the Brooms Head holiday park latest are all coming up at council today.

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News Police wearing protective armour have been seen near a motel

    Tigers blast off with FFA Cup thrashing

    premium_icon Tigers blast off with FFA Cup thrashing

    Soccer WESTLAWN unstoppable as they notch 9-0 win on home soil.

    Troy brings old and new home to Coutts Crossing

    premium_icon Troy brings old and new home to Coutts Crossing

    Music Sell-out crowd packs the Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall