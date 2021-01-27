Jack in the box seat to lead Grafton Redmen

NATURAL LEADER: Grafton and former Kiwi loose-head prop Jack Anderson has been confirmed as the Redmen first grade coach for the 2021 season

The Kiwi coaching invasion in Australia has now infiltrated the Clarence Valley with Grafton and former Kiwi loose-head prop Jack Anderson taking over the reins at the Redmen.

It’s been an incredible journey for the likeable 27-year-old who started his rugby career in the Waikato region of New Zealand before playing for the University of Otago.

Add to that a short stint plying his trade in Ireland and an old man who once donned an All Black jersey and you soon realise Anderson has rugby running through his veins.

Anderson admits coaching a senior rugby side for the first time won’t be a walk in the park, but added he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I never thought I would be coaching bush rugby in Australia, so this is quite a big jump in the deep end for me,” Anderson said.

“Obviously it wasn’t my preferred option. I still wanted to focus on just playing, but the Redmen were looking for a coach, they approached me, and I said yes.

“I suppose I’ve always wanted to coach but realistically a couple more years down the track would have been ideal.

“I’ve undertaken a few crash courses in coaching in the past few months and also been looking at some rugby drills online.”

The last time Grafton appointed a player/coach was back in 2011-12 when Brad Lloyd was at the helm.

Anderson acknowledged he is under no illusions how monumental the task will be, but with a little help from the sideline, he is quietly confident Grafton will be a competitive side in 2021.

“Look, I’ve got no idea how difficult it is going to be,” Anderson conceded.

“It could be next to impossible or going to be a breeze, but I will still do my best for the Club and the players.

“Barney (Brett Graham) and Brent (Berrick) are going to be around as well to help out. They coached the Redmen last year and know the systems we need to put in place.”

SUDDEN HALT: Anderson stops the progress of a Ballina player in a fiery encounter at the Hay Street Rugby Fields.

A no-nonsense front-rower with a high work ethic and an unending desire to be in the battle, Anderson hopes his leadership on and off the field will bring solidarity and a winning culture to the club.

But since moving to the Far North Coast competition Grafton has struggled against some of the more-fancied sides that have the added luxury of a much wider playing pool to choose from.

“There were some pretty good sides in the competition last year but I don’t see an advantage in changing anything drastically this season,” Anderson said.

“I’ll try to maintain the continuity from what Barney and Brent put in place.”

Recruitment has also been a major issue in previous years and the impact the recent COVID-19 pandemic will have on numbers is still very much up in the air.

“I haven’t concerned myself too much with recruitment. You want blokes that want to be there and we will do the absolute best we can to ensure they are up to the task and enjoying their rugby,” Anderson said.

Training kicks off on Tuesday February 2 at the Hay Street Rugby Fields South Grafton.