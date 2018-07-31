Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Riewoldt has been in sublime form for the Tigers. Picture: Michael Klein
Jack Riewoldt has been in sublime form for the Tigers. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Riewoldt sacrificing cash for glory at Richmond

by JON RALPH
31st Jul 2018 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RICHMOND'S Jack Riewoldt will retire as a one-club premiership star.

Riewoldt has officially signed a two-year contract extension with the Tigers that will lock him in until the end of the 2021 season.

The deal was revealed by the Herald Sun last week, with his manager Liam Pickering saying then that Riewoldt only needed to sign that contract.

It will allow Riewoldt to kick as many as 800 AFL goals, with the selfless Tiger currently on 243 games and 581 goals.

But Riewoldt will sacrifice cash for the second consecutive contract, rejecting a significant offer from Fremantle during his last round of talks.

Jason Castagna, left, will be happy Jack Riewoldt is sticking around. Picture: Getty Images
Jason Castagna, left, will be happy Jack Riewoldt is sticking around. Picture: Getty Images

Riewoldt will be 33 at the end of this contract but told Fox Footy last week that he was happy to stay for less than market value.

The Tigers not only have to keep money for Gold Coast's Tom Lynch, they also need room for uncontracted players Jayden Short, Bachar Houli and Shaun Grigg.

"If anyone comes to our side and makes us a better team, I'm happy to sacrifice money because I don't play solely to get paid. I play to win and play to have fun," Riewoldt said.

The Tigers are locked in a race with Hawthorn and Collingwood for Lynch's signature, with the Pies having met him twice in the past fortnight.

Riewoldt said he would meet with a player only in the post-season to attempt to convince them to come to his club.

"I wasn't there and I don't have anything to do with the recruitment of players during the season," Riewoldt said.

"Post the season, I've done that in the past once the season's finished and players are out of contract and the club's looking to get better."

Riewoldt and Alex Rance have signed until 2021, with captain Trent Cotchin and Josh Caddy tied up until 2020 and Dustin Martin 2024.

Watch every match of every round of the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. SIGN UP NOW >

Related Items

Show More
afl alex rance bachar houli dustin martin jack riewoldt jayden short josh caddy liam pickering richmond tigers shaun grigg tom lynch trent cotchin

Top Stories

    Fifteen fires burn across Valley

    Fifteen fires burn across Valley

    Breaking Clarence Valley suffering from dry conditions as fires blaze

    Keep drugs off our streets

    Keep drugs off our streets

    News 100% increase in drug related reports

    Road a 'dusty, dirt mess'

    premium_icon Road a 'dusty, dirt mess'

    News Potholed Yamba road is dangerous, says resident

    RMS reveals need for two asphalt plants for highway stretch

    premium_icon RMS reveals need for two asphalt plants for highway stretch

    Politics Massive demand for asphalt will require two plants, RMS reveals.

    Local Partners