‘Jacketgate’ newsreader’s shock fake news discovery

6th Apr 2018 6:43 AM
CHANNEL 9 presenter Amber Sherlock broke out into laughter when she read online she had been ditched by the network and was going to New York to start a wedding-planning business.

The host of Nine News Now, who hit headlines when she was at the centre of "white jacket-gate", told Confidential there was no truth to the rumours which were picked up by several local media outlets.

"I would like to make it very clear that I have never worked for a wedding-planning business," she said.

"The claims that I have worked with thousands of brides is simply NOT true. I mean, ­seriously, I could never be around that many other women wearing white," she joked.

Sherlock is one of the network's senior staff members and a spokeswoman told Confidential that she was going nowhere.

The speculation she was departing Nine and Sydney spread through ­industry circles like wildfire yesterday.

The rumours were quickly deemed just that on closer examination of the original article, which appeared on alphamilestone.com.

"Amber Sherlock is leaving her position as president of Nine Network, the famous wedding agency located in Manhattan, New York, to take over rival agency Vice Weddings," the misguided website wrote. An insider at Nine said the stories were the joke of the office yesterday.

"Everyone who heard about it was laughing because it was so far-fetched," the source said.

"We don't even know how Amber got to be in these rumours but it definitely gave us a laugh."

Glossy magazine Who, once considered the most reputable of the weekly publications, was even caught by the "fake news".

A spokeswoman for Who yesterday declined to comment.

Sherlock made headlines after leaked footage of her repeatedly asking reporter Julie Snook to put a jacket on because they were wearing the same colour during a live cross, surfaced.

At the time, both Sherlock and Snook gave an initial comment to the Nine network's sister site 9Honey in an attempt to hose down the story, with Sherlock admitting she "overreacted," while Snook insisted the pair were good friends.

