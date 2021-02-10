Jackie Trad preselection rumours news to Albo

Anthony Albanese says he has had no involvement with a rumoured plan to preselect controversial former deputy premier Jackie Trad for a tilt at a federal seat.

Speaking in Brisbane today, the Opposition Leader distanced himself from a possible union-led push to springboard Ms Trad into a federal seat.

"I've had no discussions with Jackie, or anyone else about that process," he said.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is not in discussion with Jackie Trad about a political return. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

He said expressions of interest for preselection for the next federal election, which could be held as early as August, had opened and he was confident Labor would end up with an "outstanding team".

"We've already got the quality and two of them (Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers and Environment spokeswoman Terri Butler) are standing behind me," he said.

"What we need in Queensland is the quantity joining our caucus."

Jackie Trad snapped during her failed attempt to cling onto her South Brisbane seat at the 2020 Queensland election. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Ms Trad's high profile could generate buzz for Labor's campaign in Queensland but would also risk polarising voters in critical regional seats Mr Albanese is targeting.

Labor only holds six of the state's 30 seats and has pinpointed eight seats for the next election: Leichhardt, Herbert, Flynn, Capricornia, Longman, Forde, Petrie and Brisbane.

