JACKPOT: Hervey Bay man in shock after $50k keno win

HE'D never won much more than a meat tray before this week.

But now a Hervey Bay man can't stop celebrating after finding out he'd won $50,000 courtesy of Keno.

The man, known only as Ben, won the major prize in the Keno Fun Money Frenzy promotion.

When a Keno official made contact with Ben he admitted he couldn't quite comprehend the news of his win.

His reaction said it all.

"Are you kidding me, mate?" he said.

"You promise you're not kidding me?

"No way in the world! That is awesome, that is so awesome.

"Wow, I love you!

"I am shaking!

A Hervey Bay man who has never won much more than a meat tray has described taking out the major cash prize in the recent Keno competition as ‘awesome, so awesome’. Congratulations to all our Keno Fun Money Frenzy winners! pic.twitter.com/QY8zH0RdLU — KENO - Lets Play! (@KenoComAu) April 16, 2019

"I am pacing around like a caged lion.

"I did not expect this phone call. Oh wow!

"I am dancing around right now!

"My missus is looking at me now with a massive grin on her face. She looks shocked! She's pacing around too!"

Ben said his win had come at the perfect time, and would be used for renovations and a new trailer.

"God, I win a meat tray every now and again, but I've never won anything like this," he said.

"This is definitely better than a meat tray, I can tell you that.

"I am going to get some air conditioning in the house and a new trailer.

"This has come at the perfect time."

Ben purchased his winning entry at Hervey Bay RSL

Hervey Bay RSL floor manager Sue Smith said the club was thrilled to have sold the major prize to one of their customers.

"We are so happy for him," she said.

"We wish him all the best with his prize and we are sure he will enjoy it.

"It's exciting to have sold the winning ticket and we hope to deliver more wins to our customers."