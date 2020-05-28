Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
Jack’s Last Gift – Cameron family set up fundraising page for Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.
News

Jack’s Last Gift fundraiser raises $60,000 after child dies

Georgie Adams
28th May 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $60,000 has been raised in 48 hours in memory of 10-year-old Roma boy Jack Cameron.

The Cameron family have been overwhelmed by the immense support of donations to Epilepsy Queensland from the local community, family and friends.

The family set up a fundraising page 'Jack's Last Gift' where friends can donate to a cause close to their hearts, Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts.

"Epilepsy is a condition that has severely impacted Jack's family in recent years and the Camerons hope those who want to show their support will do so by visiting Jack's Last Gift donating a little," the family spokesperson said.

In less than two days, the fundraiser has already reached over half its $100,000 target.

Jack passed away after a car crash on a family property at Mount Abundance near Roma on Sunday morning.

To donate, visit: https://live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAADZ4bA.html

community donate epilepsy queensland fundraiser roma queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who does Troy Cassar-Daley think he is?

        premium_icon Who does Troy Cassar-Daley think he is?

        TV The Clarence country music star talks about the emotional journey of following his ancestry across the world and the mystery he never thought they’d solve.

        Rubbish ‘hero’ sentenced for obscene exposure

        premium_icon Rubbish ‘hero’ sentenced for obscene exposure

        Crime A Grafton man who was on a mission to clean the Clarence has been sentenced after...

        GONE FISHIN’: One fish, two fish, plenty of jewfish

        premium_icon GONE FISHIN’: One fish, two fish, plenty of jewfish

        Fishing Dick Richards weighs in on the biggest catches of the week in Clarence fishing

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        Health Two schools now closed for deep cleaning