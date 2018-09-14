Jackson scoops the pool at Redmen awards

MAN OF THE MOMENT: Redmen centre Greg Jackson picked up three major awards at the Grafton Redmen presentation night.

MAN OF THE MOMENT: Redmen centre Greg Jackson picked up three major awards at the Grafton Redmen presentation night. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: You could tell Greg Jackson was a special player the first time he ran out for the Grafton Redmen.

Jackson, who arrived in Grafton mid-season from Western Australia, scored three tries in his debut for the Redmen in second grade, immediately grabbing the coaching staff's attention.

Needless to say the powerful running centre was fast-tracked into the top grade for the remainder of the season.

Grafton held their awards night on Saturday, with Jackson scooping the pool - an impressive effort considering he only played half the season.

"Yeah, it was a bit of a surprise, especially winning the Players' Player award,” he said.

"It makes it a lot more special when I only came to Grafton mid-season.”

Although born an Aussie, Jackson hails from a strong rugby pedigree, with his father and brother both die-hard All Blacks supporters.

"Both my dad and brother are Kiwis and played rugby in New Zealand,” he said.

"They both support the All Blacks, where I was the only one born in Australia.”

Redmen supporters will be hoping Jackson, who has been working at the new Grafton Correctional Centre, calls the Clarence Valley home for at least another season.

"I've been contract working on the new prison and hopefully there is more work for us down the track,” he said.

"My wife loves it here and we both like the feel of the town and the people. We're hoping there's more work on the jail site so we can stay longer.”

Brett "Barney” Graham, who played more than 300 games for the Redmen, was awarded life membership.

AWARD WINNERS

FIRST GRADE

Best and Fairest: Greg Jackson

Runner-up: Dom Bullock

Players' Player: Greg Jackson

Coaches' Award: Brent Berrick and Brett Graham

SECOND GRADE

Best and Fairest: Angus McDonald

Runner-up- Guy Robertson

Players' Player: Codi Reti

Coaches' Award: Ben O'Bree

WOMEN

Best and Fairest: Shellie Long

Runner-up-Jozee Adamson

Players' Player: Karen Blanch

Coaches' Award: Laura Brown and Kelly McPherson