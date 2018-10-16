JADA 2018: 10 days to go...

Artist:

Eamonn Jackson

Title/detail:

Fractal Forest 2018, 88 x 88cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

ONE of this year's youngest finalists, the 26-year-old Melbourne-based artist Eamonn Jackson graduated in 2012 from Wollongong University with a Bachelor's degree of Visual Arts, majoring in Sculpture and Photography.

He continued studying moving in to the areas of archaeology and conservation.

In his short career Jackson has won the People's Choice Award at The Adelaide Perry Prize (NSW) and The Hutchins Art Prize (TAS).

He has also been a finalist in Lethbridge 10000 (QLD), National Works on Paper (VIC) and The Shirl (Bega, NSW) exhibitions as well as feature in many group exhibitions throughout the east coast states.

Eamonn said growing up in close proximity to national parks had heavily influenced his appreciation of the outdoors, and driven his attempts to tackle the endless and ever-changing visual referencing that nature provides.

His work currently, is focused on the fisheye perspective, as seen in his JADA finalist entry, as he aims to capture and expand a single point in time from his vantage point.

"Embracing the reflective, yet focusing qualities of graphite, I hope to draw the viewer into the work, searching for hidden details real and imagined.”

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.