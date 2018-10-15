JADA 2018: 11 days to go...

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Georgie Lucock

Title/details: Born Instinct 2018, 120 x 170cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

Georgie Lucock is a contemporary visual artist who works with traditional mediums to create intimate and emotional artworks that are rare in today's modern world.

She believes art has the power to change lives, so creates beautiful imagery to inspire people to connect with their hearts. Her mission is to promote the universal acceptance of difference through art.

A Bachelor of Visual and Performing Arts, majoring in Photography and Drawing, Lucock has been hung in major national art prizes, including Archibald National Portrait Prize (portrait of David Helfgott), EMSLA still life award, and as a finalist in the International M.I.L.K competition (photography) resulting in a published book and worldwide exhibitions, and was a previous JADA finalist.

Her art and photography career spans 30 years and includes a psychology degree due to her fascination with people and their inner workings.

This lent itself to combining this with her arts practice, where she says she gets to know herself and the diversity of people.

As the modern world crept in with the digital age, Lucock moved away from photography and into life drawing where she has been for the past 20 years. She moved from the mid-north coast to Melbourne to refine her skills, work with her contemporaries and enhance her dedication to her practice, where she has come full circle, exploring photography again through the old tradition of photogravure, as well as pyrography, inks, watercolours and etching.

Lucock was the Grafton Regional Gallery's Artist in Residence recently and said she is planning to return to this area again soon.