JADA 2018: 15 days to go...

Artist:

Oksana Waterfall

Title/details:

Mamamama 2018, 60 x 60cm. JADA finalist 2018.

Oksana Waterfall started her art career as a commercial graphic artist in Melbourne. Since moving to the Northern Rivers in 1993, Ms Waterfall has produced small-run commercial ceramics, been a painter and worked with mixed media and drawing. It is drawing people, their stories and memories that captures her fascination and has done so for some time.

She has spent recent years exploring her Ukrainian heritage through her art practice. Her latest solo exhibition at BSA Project Space, Collective Memory, takes the form of a contemporary embroidery sampler, where symbols and stories of herself and her family are interwoven with different mediums, graphic elements and embroidery.

Ms Waterfall has an Advanced Diploma of Fine Arts from Lismore TAFE (NSW), awarded in 2011. She has been shown nationally in exhibitions including the Adelaide Perry Prize for Drawing, Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award and in the Northern Rivers Portrait Prize. Her work has won three awards in the Byron Arts Classic and also the Artfelt Art Prize.

Her work has been in small group exhibitions. She has also had solo exhibitions at the Tweed Regional Gallery in 2016, Lismore Regional Gallery in 2011 and at Retrospect Gallery in Byron Bay in 2014.

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at Grafton Regional Gallery.