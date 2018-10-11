JADA 2018: 17 days to go...

Artist:

Claire Primrose

Title/details:

Assembled Landscape 3, 2017, 15 x 30cm, JADA finalist 2018

BASED in Queanbeyan, Claire Primrose is the gallery manager of FORM Studio and Gallery, Queanbeyan. She studied Visual Art at the Australian National University, majoring in Printmaking and graduated in 1997. She has also completed a Graduate Diploma in Secondary Art Education and taught both Visual Art and Dance at various high schools in Canberra for ten years.

Her work draws inspiration from the Australian landscape.

"I am interested in recreating the surfaces, textures and colours evocative of a particular place, although each work is a culmination of many different images, spaces and experiences, achieved through memory and experimentation,” Claire says.

Her work has been selected as a finalist in many art prizes, including The Paddington Art Prize, The Adelaide Perry Drawing Award, The Fleurieu Biennnale, The Kedumba Drawing Award (by invitation), The Tattersall's Club Landscape Prize (by invitation) and most recently Paul Guest Drawing Award the Whyalla Art Prize.

Awards include: Winner Queanbeyan City Council Regional Art Award 2009 and 2015; Highly Commended at the Queanbeyan City Council Art Award (2010); and Highly Commended for the Hawkesbury Art Prize (2012), Winner of the Capital Chemist Art Award Tuggeranong (2015), Winner of the Goulburn Regional Art Award (2016), Winner of the Waverley Art Prize (Drawing).

Claire is represented by The Stanley Street Gallery in Darlinghurst Sydney.

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.