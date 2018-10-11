JADA 2018: 18 days to go...

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Noel McKenna

Title: Assassin, 2018, 21.5 x 28cm. 2018 JADA finalist

NOEL McKenna is an artist who creates work based on his offbeat depictions of everyday scenes, often including displaced objects, people and animals.

He works in a variety of media, including oil, enamel and watercolour, lithography and etching, ceramic and metal. His spare canvases hint at narratives beyond the picture plane, often movingly depicting the relationship between humans and animals, or as is the case with his pared back JADA entry, animals with one another.

McKenna studied architecture at Queensland University in 1974 and 1975. He continued his education at Brisbane College of Art from 1976 to 1978 and then at Alexander Mackie College, Sydney in 1981.

He has been awarded the Wynne Prize for Watercolour from the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, five times and is regularly short-listed for the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes winning the latter in 1994.

McKenna has exhibited regularly since the 1980s all over Australia and internationally.

His work is held in most of the country's major art institutions including Art Gallery of New South Wales, Art Gallery of South Australia, National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, National Gallery of Victoria, Parliament House in Canberra, Queensland Art Gallery in Brisbane, Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery in Hobart.

His work is also held in private and corporate collections throughout Australia and overseas.

McKenna was born in Brisbane in 1956 and has lived in Sydney for the past 29 years. He is represented by Darren Knight Gallery in Sydney.