JADA 2018: 20 days to go...

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Esther Erlich

Title/ details: Hand in Glove, 2018, 116 x 79cm

ESTHER Erlich's iconic style is raw, vital and spontaneous, yet displays the skill and gloss of a well-seasoned artist.

It is the brilliant combination of striking, even haunting portrait-like features with the light, grace and somewhat abstract fluidity of her more decorative style that makes her work so inspiring. Be it in the muted haze of a retreating figure, the subtle turn of an outstretched ankle or the provocative expression of her subject, Erlich brings us face to face with our own reality but softens the blow with a hint of froth and bubble.

Erlich is best known for her gritty style of portraiture. In 1998 she won the prestigious Doug Moran Portrait Prize, was a finalist in the Dobell Drawing Prize in 2007, Charlatan Ink Prize (New York) in 2011, Portia Geach Memorial Award and the Archibald Prize multiple times, winning the People's Choice in 2000.

Cleverly, the artist manages to hold our attention with the intense stare of her subject, while seducing with the sometimes frivolous but eternal search for beauty.

Erlich's artistic career spans 28 years. She is represented in public and private collections nationally and abroad, including the CAE, Victoria; Performing Arts Museum; National Portrait Gallery; ALP Building, ACT; and the National Library, Canberra.

Since 1983, Erlich has exhibited extensively in Australia and internationally in Japan (1993) and Hong Kong (2003 and 2007), totalling more than 30 solo exhibitions and 22 group exhibitions. Of these, 17 solo exhibitions have been held with Libby Edwards Galleries, who also represents her, in Melbourne, Portsea, Sydney and Brisbane.