JADA 2018: 21 days to go...

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Elliott Kuhlmann.

Title/details: Louis and Alex, 2018, 43.5 x 43.5cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

ELLIOTT Kuhlmann describes his contemporary digital drawings as subtly distorted and emotionally descriptive versions of his own experience. With a subject matter ranging from surrealist figures to impressionistic lifelike depictions, Kuhlmann's most notable works intentionally allow a deeply personal glimpse at the artist himself.

His exploration of the new medium of digital art stems from the lifelong, informal training in traditional and computerised illustration given to him by his father, an esteemed graphic designer and animator.

The technical skills and persistent exposure to this medium enabled, paired with influences from contemporary pop art, modern surrealism and neo-impressionism have allowed Kuhlmann to develop a unique and contemporary style which brings depth and substance to the clean, minimalist lines the digital medium is subject to.

The intention behind this work is to persuade about the merit of digital art; revealing the medium's unique aesthetic complexities to help define it alongside those more traditional and renowned.