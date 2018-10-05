JADA 2018: 22 days to go...

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Michael Lindeman

Title/details: Art Obituaries (Triptych), 2018, 58 x 100cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

SYDNEY artist Michael Lindeman's work often takes form as large-scale text paintings, drifting between stream-of-consciousness writing and meta-painting.

Lindeman aims for a type of wry, institutional critique, addressing issues surrounding cultural meaning and the commodification of art with deadpan humour. His JADA entry encapsulates this sentiment with his triptych created using archival pen on watercolour paper. The irony, of course, is that Lindeman is a willing participant in the commodity culture that increasingly commands contemporary art.

While inverting structures of power and offering an absurd dialogue with the viewer, Lindeman calls into question how financial and cultural value is attached to various branches of creative activity.

Lindeman's work sets out to activate repressed impulses, embody alienation, disrupt convention and examine the relations of class, taste and cultural identity. While steering viewers into appraising their own experiences, Lindeman's practice also confronts the realism of his own position as an artist.

Michael Lindeman received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Honours (First Class) in 1998 and a Master of Fine Arts, in 2004 from the College of Fine Arts, University of New South Wales. Lindeman has exhibited in a number of group and solo exhibitions nationally and internationally and has received several residencies, prizes and awards.