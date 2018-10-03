JADA 2018: 23 days to go...

The Jacaranda Acquistive Drawing Award countdown features one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Ray Coffey

Title: Propaganda, 2017, 167 x 105cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

RAY Coffey was born in Liverpool, England, and at an early age immersed himself in European comic books, fascinated by the amazingly detailed art. He spent most of his youth copying his favourite artists hoping one day to become one himself.

At the age of 17 Ray became a commercial artist and worked on a great number of projects for more than 25 years.

After emigrating to Australia in 2004 and becoming a citizen in 2009, Ray decided it was the right time to change direction and follow a long ambition of becoming a fine artist. In a small studio at his home and working mostly in charcoal, Ray creates highly detailed portraiture, full scale figures and images of imagination.

Ray has also exhibited around Australia and has made the final of several National art prizes as well as winning the people's choice awards in the Sunshine Coast Art Prize, The Lismore Portrait Prize, the Adelaide Perry Prize for Drawing and the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award twice previously (2012 & 2014) taking out the People's Choice Award in 2014.