JADA 2018: 24 days to go...

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Jennifer Mills

Title/details: In the echo chamber (Broady West Primary 1975 - 3 Likes 16 Comments), 2018, 70 x 96cm. 2018 JADA finalist

JENNIFER Mills was born in 1966 and currently lives and works in Melbourne. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts (Fine Art), Phillip Institute of Technology, (Bundoora Campus), Melbourne 1985-87 and Post Graduate Diploma in Fine Art (Painting), Victorian College of the Arts, Melbourne 1995-96.

Those familiar with Mills' work will recognise her technical mastery of watercolour with which she intricately renders her subjects, and the oil pastel overlays which partially conceal these underlying images.

The animals in question wear these smears and tattoos, and sometimes hide behind them. It is these markings which have evolved from abstract lines into specific images, revealing drawing within drawing. They still appear as spontaneous as scribbles, however more articulate. Self portraiture has played an increasing role in Mills' practice.

She has had numerous solo exhibitions in Sydney and Melbourne and group exhibitions across Australia. Her work is held in the collections of Artbank, Sydney, Australia and Dubbo Regional Art Gallery, Australia. She is represented by Darren Knight Gallery in Sydney.