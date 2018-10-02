Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jennifer Mills'In the echo chamber (Broady West Primary 1975 - 3 Likes 16 Comments), 2018.
Jennifer Mills'In the echo chamber (Broady West Primary 1975 - 3 Likes 16 Comments), 2018.
Art & Theatre

JADA 2018: 24 days to go...

Lesley Apps
by
2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Jennifer Mills

Title/details: In the echo chamber (Broady West Primary 1975 - 3 Likes 16 Comments), 2018, 70 x 96cm. 2018 JADA finalist

JENNIFER Mills was born in 1966 and currently lives and works in Melbourne. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts (Fine Art), Phillip Institute of Technology, (Bundoora Campus), Melbourne 1985-87 and Post Graduate Diploma in Fine Art (Painting), Victorian College of the Arts, Melbourne 1995-96.

Those familiar with Mills' work will recognise her technical mastery of watercolour with which she intricately renders her subjects, and the oil pastel overlays which partially conceal these underlying images.

The animals in question wear these smears and tattoos, and sometimes hide behind them. It is these markings which have evolved from abstract lines into specific images, revealing drawing within drawing. They still appear as spontaneous as scribbles, however more articulate. Self portraiture has played an increasing role in Mills' practice.

She has had numerous solo exhibitions in Sydney and Melbourne and group exhibitions across Australia. Her work is held in the collections of Artbank, Sydney, Australia and Dubbo Regional Art Gallery, Australia. She is represented by Darren Knight Gallery in Sydney.

Counting the days to the JADA.
Counting the days to the JADA. Centro Art
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

    premium_icon Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

    Crime A 24-YEAR-OLD who allegedly led police on a beach pursuit before escaping couldn't get away a second time when the law caught up to him at the Goanna Pulling

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    All the school holiday activities you could dream of

    premium_icon All the school holiday activities you could dream of

    Whats On Find something to do these school holidays.

    Koala 'reserves' substitute spin for science

    Koala 'reserves' substitute spin for science

    Environment Council says hubs will do nothing to save Australian icon

    Workshop plans for a new-look Grafton

    premium_icon Workshop plans for a new-look Grafton

    News Business community looks to the future

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners