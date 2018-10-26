JADA 2018 COUNT DOWN: Blast-off

TONIGHT the winner of the 2018 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award will be announced.

Artist:

Anna Glynn

Title/details:

Landscape within an Opossum of Van Dieman's Land 1777 and a nod to Glover, 2018, 90 x 120cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

ANNA Glynn is an award-winning contemporary Australian artist who draws on a diversified practice that incorporates painting, drawing, moving image, animation, sculpture, installation, writing, music and sound.

Her international reputation has grown through interdisciplinary collaborations of art and science exploring landscape and nature to create site-responsive artworks examining the amplified response that a physical engagement with the natural environment has the power to evoke.

She has been commissioned in 2018 to collaborate on "Art, Ecology & Science Project” in the US and Sweden as well as The Art of Threatened Species project in Australia.

In her exhibition Promiscuous Provenance, which tours 2018-2020, she indulges her perpetual curiosity to lead her back in time to an intersection of worlds by re-interpreting images of the Australian colonial painters. These artworks express a nostalgia for an antipodean wonderland before the imprint of colonisation was stamped over the landscape and its inhabitants - a world of fantasia, a place on the cusp of reality and imagination, populated by bizarre re-imagined hybrid characters and featuring strange natural history tableaux.

Along with her JADA selection, this year Anna has been selected in the BOAA, Biennale of Australian Art, Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize and was a finalist Ravenswood Australian Women's Art Prize. She has also been a finalist in the KAAF, Kilgour Prize, Heysen Prize for Landscape, Mandorla Art Award, Whyall Art Prize. She won the Kedumba Drawing Award, Meroogal Women's Art Prize and Noosa Art Award and her work has been acquired for the Parliament House Art Collection Australia.

She regularly exhibits internationally: including the Art Museum of Zhu Qi Zhan, Peking University/China and the Kyoto Museum/Japan.

"I strive to create visually poetic work investigating the connection between humans and nature, land and place, the physical and the ephemeral - places where nature, history, allegory, myths and characters combine and intersect."

