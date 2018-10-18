JADA 2018: eight days to go...

Artist:

Jennifer Loverock

The Living Room with Birds 2018, 92 x 122cm. 2018 JADA finalist

ARTIST and art lecturer, Jennifer Loverock has an impressive list of collectors for her works as well as an myriad of national and international exhibitions to her credit.

Born in Western Australia, Loverock graduated from the University of Western Australia with a BA and Graduate Diploma of Social Work. With a long-term desire to paint she returned to study at Curtin University graduating with a Bachelor of Visual Arts, painting major.

After working as an artist in studios in Fremantle and teaching at various TAFE centres she spent six years in the Kimberly region of Western Australia. She has worked with local artists in Halls Creek TAFE and surrounding remote Aboriginal communities.

After a recent break, Loverock returned to the art scene with her beautifully considered still-lifes which fill the canvas while exuding texture, warmth and beauty - enticing the viewer to partake.

She now moves between country WA and Queenstown Tasmania where she not only enjoys the small art communities but also the remoteness and beauty of the surrounding natural environment.

These days Loverock's work has an Intimist focus, based on her own immediate domestic environment as she turns her attention to her own home, drawing and painting richly coloured and textured "interior landscapes”, an example of which has been selected as finalist in the 2018 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

She says French Post-Impressionist Pierre Bonnard has always been an influence on her work which can be seen in her depiction of her intimate surroundings, although she does not always seek to depict this environment as peaceful nor without disquiet.

Jennifer Loverock is represented in Western Australia by the Margaret River Gallery.

