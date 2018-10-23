JADA 2018: four days to go...

Artist:

Mark Thompson

Title/details:

J.B.S. 2018, 200 x 150cm

Darwin-born Mark Thompson trained in Sydney and Adelaide in painting and ceramics and has an extensive career as a ceramic sculptor, painter, theatre and corporate/event designer.

In 1975, Mark became established as a successful sculptor with his work collected, published and represented in 25 state and public art museums, including the National Gallery, Canberra and the Powerhouse Museum, Sydney.

In 1984 he began designing for theatre and has worked across all art forms; opera, music theatre, circus, dance and theatre for Opera Australia, including the 2015 Aida Opera on the Harbour, Sydney Theatre Company, Noises Off and the highly successful productions which tour both nationally and internationally.

In 1998, he moved to Sydney and began painting again, initially in oils, but more recently exploring watercolour and pastels. He continues to exhibit his ceramics in Adelaide and Sydney. He has been a recent finalist in Shirley Hannon Portrait Prize (NSW), the 30th Gold Coast International Ceramic Art Award in 2016, and last year a double selection in 44th Muswelbrook Art Prize in two categories for works on paper and ceramics.

As a theatre practitioner and painter, Mark Thompson says his curiosity for the strange and bizarre coupled with a need to examine and explain the human condition lead him into the realm of the extraordinary.

His professional production design practice, amalgamated with investigations into theatre and costume design, historical art practice and social comment, has led to several areas of creative investigation.

Mark Thompson is represented by the Robin Gibson Gallery in Sydney.

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.