JADA 2018: nine days to go...

Artist:

Andrew Antoniou

Title:

Free Falling, 2017, 110 x 135cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

PAINTER and printmaker Andrew Antoniou was born in London in 1951 and studied Fine Arts for five years 1969-1974 at the Winchester School Of Art and Central School of Art obtaining a Bachelor of Fine Art and a Master of Art majoring in printmaking.

He emigrated to Australia in 1985 and has held teaching positions specialising in drawing painting and printmaking at various colleges including Sydney College Of The Arts, College of Fine Arts, Canberra School of Art, Newcastle and Wollongong Universities.

During his career Antonio has had more than 30 solo exhibitions in Australia, the US and UK since 1976. He has been a finalist in many drawing prizes including the JADA, Dobell Drawing Award, Adelaide Perry, Hutchins and National Works On Paper as well as Alvaro Drawing Prize and Korean Art Prize.

Antoniou won the Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery Prize in 1988, the Warringah Art Prize in 1994 and the Fremantle Arts Centre Print Award in 1998 and more recently won the Swan Hill Drawing Prize in 2014.

His work is represented in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra; the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; the Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery, Victoria and the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford in the UK.

A member of the Royal Society of Etchers, Antoniou was commissioned by the Australian Print Council in 2003 and 2014 to produce works and in 2012 was acquired into the Kedumba drawing Collection.

In 2018 Curtain Call exhibition hosted by Tweed Regional Gallery and was selected for the Australian Print Triennial this year.

Andrew Antonio is represented by Australian Galleries in Sydney and Melbourne.

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.