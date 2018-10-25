JADA 2018: one day to go...

Artist:

Nicole Morgan-Smith

Title/details:

The Overflow 2018 120 x 90cm. 2018 JADA finalist

NIKKY Morgan-Smith was born in Vanuatu in 1979 but has been based in the North Coast of NSW since 1983 completing a Bachelor of Visual Arts at Southern Cross University in 2003, with a further year and a half spent at RMIT in Melbourne.

Since then Nikky has participated in numerous group exhibitions held a number of solo exhibitions in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and on the north coast of NSW and has worked as an art therapy teacher in the Northern Rivers and in Melbourne.

She has developed an art practice that is underscored by an understanding of the language of her materials. Her work is motivated by how she interprets her world. The idea of 'chance' is also an integral part of the process and is employed as a way of articulating the incidental moments/experience of life. The scope of her practice has been informed by many influences including time spent living in Melbourne, travelling in the USA and the Caribbean, particularly Cuba.

Nikky has exhibited extensively throughout Australia as a solo artist and through group exhibitions and has been a finalist in many awards including Marie Ellis Prize for Drawing (Brisbane), Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize (Lismore). She won the Coraki Art Prize for painting and was chosen for a month-long residency in France. Her work is featured in many private and public collections throughout Australia and Europe.

Nikky says her work begins without the notion of conclusion. She has a deep connection to her own process - by building up and breaking down, incorporating and excluding, working intuitively at times and more formally at others. She leads us through thought; behaviour, memory and action with her instinctual gesture, assertive brush mark and image use.

Nikky's work holds together the elements of disorder in ways planned decisions cannot imitate. In relinquishing some control of the work Nikky finds that the narrative often reveals itself. There is physicality to her work that is intimately encoded in the process.

Her work has a steady integrity that is both humorous and dark, embodied in metaphors that carry her stories and observations of life.

JADA countdown features one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.