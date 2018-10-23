JADA 2018: six days to go...

Artist:

Janet Matthews

Title/details:

She says... (Red Tailed Cockatoos) 2017, 40 x 50cm

JANET Matthews' individual style of combining coloured pencil and graphite has been described as "weaving magic with pencil”. Her realistic, detailed and gentle drawings of animals and birds full of personality and humour have won many awards and she regularly exhibits in Australia and overseas.

Janet obtained a Diploma and Graduate Diploma of Visual Arts from Monash University in the early 1980s, her love of drawing and her rapport with "critters” evident in her portrayal of animals and birds, either in their natural environment or co-habitating in suburbia.

Drawing them in family groups, in pairs of "friends” or in action or play, she captures their personality and conversation beautifully.

Her current professional memberships include: Fellow of the Wildlife Art Society of Australasia; Fellow of Australian Guild of Realist Artists; Friends of the (Melbourne) Zoo; Berwick Artists Society; Australian Society of Miniature Art - Victoria and Tasmania branches.

She was recently awarded the Wildlife Artist of the Year from the Wildlife Art Society of Australasia. Her drawing of an echidna swimming won a Juried Award in the Focus on Nature Exhibition in the New York State Museum.

She is featured in many collections throughout Australia and Asia, her artwork is held in high regard and continues to forge new ideas and win acclaim.

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.