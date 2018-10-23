JADA 2018: three days to go...

Artist:

Vicki Sullivan

Title/details:

Laktisma 2017, 61x48cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

VICKI Sullivan was born in Sorrento, Victoria, and even as a young child had always been drawn to the realist art of the old masters, particularly 19th century painters.

At 16 she studied art full-time at Frankston Technical College (now Monash), and went on to University but painting realism was discouraged and not taught because it was deemed unfashionable - so the artist took up ceramics instead.

A move to Northern NSW rainforest area and after many years raising a family, Vicki ventured into textile art before returning to her dream of pursuing painting realism. After seeking out qualified private tuition in Australia, she eventually travelled to Florence, Italy and attended the Angel Academy of Art in Italy where she learnt the techniques of the old masters from maestro Michael John Angel.

Now practising as a contemporary realist painter specialising in portraiture and figurative work, Vicki has won many awards in Australia, the US, the UK, Europe, Africa and China.

She was awarded the title 'Associate Living Master' in 2014 by the Art Renewal Centre the largest international foundation for the promotion and education of realist art. She has been invited to be on the jury of judges for art competitions in Australia, the USSR and France.

She works at her studio in Rye, 'Pomegranate Studio', and is a member of Portrait Artist's Australia, The Melbourne Society of Women Sculptors and Painters, The Victorian Artists Society, the Art Renewal Centre and The Portrait Society of America.

"It is amazing that when you step towards your dreams amazing opportunities open up before you, that you could never have imagined. I believe that good luck is when preparation meets opportunity. I have learned that even if it takes years it's always important to follow your passion,” Vicki said.

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.