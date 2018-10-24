JADA 2018: two days to go...

Artist:

Sally Simpson

Title/details:

Full Fathom Five #4 2018 71 x 55cm

Canberra-based Sally Simpson studied at South Australian School of Art and Julian Ashton School of Art in Sydney in the 1980s. She went on to the Tom Bass Sculpture School before obtaining a Bachelor of Fine Arts and completing a Master of Philosophy in Sculpture at the Australian National University.

Simpson's drawing and sculpture practice evolved from the physical and material evidence of our place in nature and human interactions between the two culturally and historically.

Fascinated by the cultural artefacts and natural specimens found in natural history museums, Simpson observes the human figure across all cultures; particularly noting the consistencies among the skeletal forms of creatures.

"Through my work I search for threads of meaning in the collective blueprints of both nature and culture, seeking a perso- nal relationship with the universal while acknowledging the passing of time.”

She engages with a site, spending time in it, collecting natural materials and discarded manmade waste, while researching relevant history and issues that enmesh the site.

She then considers methods of connecting those materials. "My instinct to treat them as fabric often influences the choices I make of wrapping, stitching and weaving. Conscious that attitudes and values change with the passing of time, my intention is to record our moment in history, as if for a future museum.”

Simpson regularly holds solo exhibitions in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra and her work has been selected for competitions such as the Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award, the Blake Prize and Fisher's Ghost Art Award.

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on Friday at Grafton Regional Gallery.