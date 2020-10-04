JADA 2020 winner revealed in special ceremony

The winner of JADA 2020 was announced on Friday at a special online ceremony.

THE winner of the 2020 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award has been announced at a special online opening on Friday.

Hosted by Gallery Director, Niomi Sands and media personality Rove McManus, Teo Treloar’s work titled This is Impermanence was announced as the winner.

Teo’s work is a graphite pencil drawing that reflects on multiple ideas, including his own experience with depression and anxiety, contemporary concepts of masculinity, the master engravings of Albrecht Durer, and the existential literature of Franz Kafka. The drawings featured in the work are intended to present a speculative visual platform for viewers to engage with; allowing them to deconstruct the image and find meaning on their own terms. Teo’s drawing is a manifestation of these experiences and ideas.

Teo Treloar, This is Impermanence, 2019. Graphite pencil on paper. Courtesy of the artist and Andrew Baker Art Dealer

“The JADA celebrates drawing in all its forms, from the expressive and the abstract, to hyper-realism that is beyond belief,” Niomi said.

“The winning work evokes a poetic and emotional response to our environment and the human condition. It is an outstanding artwork and a valuable addition to the Gallery collection.

“Many of the finalists selected, question and challenge the notion of the traditional drawing, while others provide a contemporary perspective that reinvigorate those traditions, we are thrilled that the tradition of excellence continues with the 56 artists selected for the exhibition which celebrates Australian contemporary drawing at its finest”.

If you've missed the opening on our website you can view it here: https://fal.cn/3aGeH Posted by Grafton Regional Gallery on Friday, 2 October 2020

The Gallery’s flagship biennial art prize, sponsored by the Friends of Grafton Gallery, was judged by Peter McKay, curatorial manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art who had the difficult task of selecting the winner.

Peter also recommended two works to be acquired to the Gallery collection of contemporary drawing, which were:

Sarah Tomasetti’s work titled Kailash North Face IV, 2019. The work pays homage to the pilgrimage route at the base of the most sacred of peaks on the Tibetan Plateau.

Sarah Tomasetti, Kailash North Face IV, 2019. Oil, graphite and incision on fresco plaster. Courtesy of the artist and Australian Galleries Melbourne and Sydney

Noel McKenna’s work titled Hamlet, 2020. This work is about a French bulldog from Noel’s neighbourhood.

Noel McKenna, Hamlet, 2019. Ink on paper. Courtesy of the artist and Darren Knight Gallery, Sydney.

The JADA exhibition will be on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery until November 22 2020. The gallery will be open seven days a week excluding public holidays during this period from 10am to 3pm. Entry to the gallery is by donation.