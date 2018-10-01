Menu
Michael Cusack's 3 Dialogues.
Art & Theatre

JADA: 25 days to go...

Lesley Apps
by
1st Oct 2018 10:30 AM
The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day in The Daily Examiner and online until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artist: Michael Cusack

Title/details: Three Dialogues 2018, 149 x 124cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

BYRON Bay-based Michael Cusack was born in Ireland and emigrated to Australia in 1982. He holds a Master of Visual Arts degree from Queensland College of Art, Griffith University, Brisbane.

His abstract work is widely admired and features in several major public and corporate collections, including Artbank; BHP Billiton; Macquarie Bank; and Newcastle Region Art Gallery in addition to various private collections in Australia, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and Ireland.

He has had more than 20 solo exhibitions since 2000, most recently in Sydney in 2018 at Martin Browne Contemporary who represents him. His work has featured in numerous national and international publications, including Art Collector and Elle Decoration UK.

Apart from maintaining a successful arts practice, Cusack has been teaching Visual Arts and Design at the Byron School of Art for nearly 20 years.

Grafton Daily Examiner

