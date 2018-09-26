JADA countdown: one month to go...

The JADA countdown will feature one of the 2018 finalists every day until the winner is announced on October 26 at the Grafton Regional Gallery:

Artist: Elissa SAMPSON

Title: Forever Young 2018, 66cm x 56cm. 2018 JADA finalist.

THE Townsville-based artist says she has no great artistic, life-changing meaning behind her work that will inspire the masses (although it obviously inspired the JADA judges enough to select her as a finalist). She just creates work that pleases her at the time. Nothing more, nothing less.

Her creative exploration involves all creatures great and small... and the occasional human, or as in the case with her JADA entry, their remains.

Working predominantly in pencil to create realism drawings (using graphite and the odd coloured pencil), the artist says she enjoyed utilising depth of field and playing with perspective to try and draw the viewer in.

Ms Sampson graduated with a Bachelor of Visual Arts, Illustration major, in 1996, and after an almost a 20-year hiatus because "life got in the way”, only recently picked up her pencils again and has hit the ground running.