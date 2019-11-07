Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TIGHT CONTEST: Toby and Trent Edmods-trained Dream Master (far left) and Lindsay Hatch-trained Jadentom (second from left) go head-to-head down the stretch before Jadentom took a late lead to win the Jacaranda Cup on Wednesday.
TIGHT CONTEST: Toby and Trent Edmods-trained Dream Master (far left) and Lindsay Hatch-trained Jadentom (second from left) go head-to-head down the stretch before Jadentom took a late lead to win the Jacaranda Cup on Wednesday. Mitchell Keenan
Horses

Jadentom storms home to win nail-biting Jacaranda Cup

by Geoff Newling and Mitchell Keenan
7th Nov 2019 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACARANDA CUP: Jadentom surged to an eighth career win and catapulted towards the $200,000 prizemoney barrier when she ran down Dream Master to win yesterday's $22,000 Southside Pharmacy Jacaranda Cup (1106m) at Grafton.

The Lindsay Hatch-trained mare, a six-year-old daughter of Rothsay, is owned by Hatch's wife, Tracey, and named after their children, Jaden and Tom.

"She's a family horse,” Toowoomba trainer Hatch said after Jadentom had notched her eighth win.

She has now won more than $187,000 in prizemoney and was having her second run back this new preparation.

"She needed the run,” Hatch said.

"There's a lot of improvement in her. She's a nice mare, good to deal with but can be cranky.”

Brad Stewart has won five races on the Toowoomba mare but wasn't confident she'd run down Dream Master.

"I didn't know if she was going to get there,” Stewart said.

"I knew it was going to be close. It was a good, tough win and in the end it was just enough.”

The win comes off the back of a successful month in October for Hatch, who claimed seven first placed finishes across Toowoomba and Ipswich.

Lindsay Hatch (centre) collects the Jacaranda Cup trophy alongside the Jacaranda Queen's Party on Wednesday.
Lindsay Hatch (centre) collects the Jacaranda Cup trophy alongside the Jacaranda Queen's Party on Wednesday. Mitchell Keenan

The Toowoomba trainer was presented the trophy by high-profile members of the Jacaranda committee.

Hatch said the mare would now contest a metro race and he had two options picked out for her in Brisbane.

Dream Master's trainers Toby and Trent Edmonds didn't leave Grafton empty handed though, with back-to-back wins to Reef Bug and Tactical Move in race two and three.

Both horses were ridden by Ron Stewart.

Little Ilia kicked strongly to win the last race at big odds for her Grafton trainer.

Shane Everson prepared the eight-year-old mare and had enormous fun with her.

Yesterday's win was her seventh in 68 starts.

"Picked her up as a tried horse for $2500,” he said of the mare which had now won more than $153,000 in prizemoney.

He said she was an honest little mare, while her regular jockey, Olivia Pickering had her in a good spot after jumping well.

clarence racing clarence river jockey club jacaranda cup jadentom lindsay hatch
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

        premium_icon Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

        Crime A GRAFTON man has been charged with break and enter of a house where the owners allegedly disturbed the 25-year-old while committing the robbery

        All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about

        premium_icon All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about

        Music Check out who's playing in the region this week

        Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        premium_icon Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        Cricket The NSW CHS cricket convener organised a touching tribute.

        Plea entered over South Grafton stabbing murder

        premium_icon Plea entered over South Grafton stabbing murder

        Crime South Grafton man faces Grafton Local Court

        • 7th Nov 2019 1:00 PM