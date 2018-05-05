Arrow’s tears sum up Titans’ tough trip

The Raiders have beaten the Titans 32-18 in Canberra. Picture: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The Raiders have beaten the Titans 32-18 in Canberra. Picture: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

QUEENSLAND Origin hopeful Jai Arrow shed tears on Saturday after the Titans ironman suffered a fresh back injury in his side's dismal 32-18 loss to the Raiders in Canberra.

Gold Coast's defensive demons returned at GIO Stadium as Canberra's monster pack ran riot in midfield to consign the lowly Titans to their fourth consecutive loss.

The six-try demolition leaves the Coast languishing in the bottom four and coach Garth Brennan will be filthy with his side's slew of unforced errors.

To rub salt into deep wounds, the Titans had to soldier on for an hour without Arrow - their best player this year - after the industrious lock left the field injured in the 18th minute.

Arrow had been tipped to make his Queensland debut this year but his Origin hopes suffered a setback when he was steamrolled while attempting to tackle Canberra hulk Junior Paulo from a kick restart.

The 22-year-old had battled back spasms for the past three weeks and the Paulo collision aggravated the condition, leaving him in doubt for this Saturday's clash against the Storm.

The disappointment overcame Arrow, who was so shattered when he hobbled into the sheds he kicked a plastic seat, then broke down minutes before being taken to hospital.

Shannon Boyd was outstanding for the Raiders.

With the Maroons already without Matt Gillett (neck) and possibly Josh McGuire (ankle) for Origin I on June 6, Queensland and the Titans will be sweating on the extent of Arrow's injury.

The Arrow saga typified a disastrous day for the Titans, whose midfield defence was awfully soft - evoking images of their 54-8 loss to the Dragons in round three.

The Coast trailed 20-0 after just 24 minutes and not even a brief second-half riposte, which whittled the deficit to 20-12, could spook a Raiders side that simply found another gear.

The Titans had won four of their past five clashes in Canberra but from the opening minutes yesterday they were under the pump.

The Titans were brave in defeat but fell short in Canberra.

After showing signs of adapting to coach Garth Brennan's new defensive pattern, the Titans' structures without the ball again fell apart.

Brennan wants his middle men working harder but the Titans were passive around the rucks, giving the Green Machine the latitude to rip them apart with four tries in a 24-minute blitz.

The Titans produced a mini-revival after the break with tries to Ryan James (45th) and Kevin Proctor (49th), but the Raiders were never truly threatened.

LIVE stream every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. Get your free 2-week Foxtel Now trial & start watching in minutes. SIGN UP NOW!