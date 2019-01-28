Menu
CHALLENGING: Jai Stephenson had to settle for third during the NSW State Title at Lismore.
Motor Sports

Jai settles for third in thrilling title race

28th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
SPEEDWAY: Grafton speedway champion Jai Stephenson pushed as hard as he could over a thrilling 30-lap NSW V8 Dirt Modifieds state title event at Lismore, but he could not find the answers for Queensland challenger David Clarke.

After starting his title defence from sixth position on the grid, Stephenson settled back into midfield early on as Clarke and Lismore challenger Andrew Pezzutti shot to a dominant lead.

While the pair traded the lead among lapped traffic in the final stages, Stephenson timed his run to perfection, overtaking cars and almost coming into contention.

But the reigning champion would have to settle for third, kicking off the prestigious dirt modifieds 5 Star Series with a good amount of points ahead of the second event run in conjunction with Queensland's state title at Maryborough.

Grafton Daily Examiner

