Jail builders give back to community with new playground

POSITIVE LEGACY: The John Holland team, led by Mark Ingram, ready to start work on the playground.

WORK has started on the creation of a new playground at the Clarence River Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services (DFVSS).

The playground project marks the start of "in-kind” works delivered for locals as part of the valuable Community Support Program started by Northern Pathways.

The team at John Holland have levelled the playground and prepared the area for the installation of equipment for families who use these specialist services.

"John Holland aims to leave a positive legacy in all the communities we work in,” John Holland project director Paul Cassel said.

"Helping out the DFVSS is one way we can give back to the Clarence Valley and we are looking forward to delivering more community projects.”

The playground before the John Holland team started the work.

Playground area ready for installation of new equipment.

He said local subcontractors, McLennan Earthmoving and Coates Hire, were instrumental in providing materials and equipment for the playground works.

The siteworks will enable the construction of a new playground, which will be built using a $60,000 donation from the John Laing Charitable Trust.

The donation is a part of the Northern Pathways Community Support Program announced in September 2018, which has awarded funding and in-kind support in excess of $500,000 to assist groups such as the New Neighbourhood School of Arts, Gurehlgam PCYC, Nungera Co-op and Ngerrie Land Council.

The funding for youth and indigenous programs will apply to this financial year and in-kind projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Northern Pathways, a consortium comprised of John Laing, John Holland and Serco, is delivering the new Clarence Correctional Centre in partnership with the NSW Government.